A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at noon on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Pierre F. Schwing Sr., 90, who passed away from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in New Iberia. Prior to the Mass, Pierre F. Schwing Jr. will deliver a eulogy at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at church.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
Rev. William Blanda will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A rosary, led by John Manes, will be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11a.m.
The family requests those attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Schwing was born on September 20, 1929, to the late John E. Schwing and Anna Blanchet Schwing. He was one of 10 children and grew up on Weeks Street during the post-depression era. He spent many happy years playing and interacting with his siblings, cousins and friends in downtown New Iberia. He was a 1946 graduate of St. Peter’s College in New Iberia. After graduation, he attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, where he pursued a B.S. degree in Social Studies with a major in History and a minor in Philosophy and Religion.
In 1952 he decided to proudly serve his country by joining the U.S. Army. He received basic training in tank driving at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Upon completion of his basic training, he volunteered to be a part of the atomic testing program at Camp Desert Rock in Nevada where he witnessed the explosion of an atomic bomb and was exposed to radiation. Fortunately, Schwing did not experience any side effects. Several years later, he joined the National Association of Atomic Veterans (NAAV) and recruited others to join the organization so that they could receive help if needed.
After Camp Desert Rock, Pierre attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning in Georgia. He became a 2nd Lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps. He was deployed to Bavaria, Germany, as part of the Army of Occupation. While in Europe, he was able to enjoy his love of history and toured many historical sites and museums all over the area.
While deployed, he wrote many letters to the love of his life, Katherine “Kitty” Conrad. He separated from the Army as a 1st Lieutenant in 1955 and within a few months he married Kitty. They spent 58 wonderful years together before her death in 2014. Together, they had four children and seven grandchildren.
In 1955, he partnered with his brother Jules and purchased Teche Lumber Inc. (TLI). In 1989 he became its president and sole proprietor. Through his business, he generously helped those less fortunate with home repairs. He donated his time to the industry by serving on the board of directors of the Louisiana Building Material Dealers Association for 20 years and served as its Treasurer for three years. He was recognized for his years of service in 1987 and received the President’s award. He managed TLI until his “retirement” in 2016. His son, Pierre Jr., still manages the lumberyard today. It has been in existence for 65 years.
In 1992, he was deeply honored to receive the Diocese of Lafayette’s Bishop medal in recognition for his years of service to St. Peter’s Church. He served as Parish Council President for seven years as well as Eucharistic Minister and Religion Teacher for 20-plus years. He enjoyed coordinating the Living Rosary for many years. One of his favorite duties was monitoring St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery. He spent years mapping and identifying unknown graves in the Cemetery. He enjoyed helping family members locate the graves of ancestors. The Church recognized him for his years of service with a plaque in the cemetery. One of his favorite habits was to drive by each night on his way home from the Lumberyard. He would check the cemetery gates and wish the “inhabitants” a peaceful and blessed good night.
In addition to serving his country and his Church, Schwing also served the community. For over 30 years, he served on the Iberia Regional Planning Commission and the Parish Planning Commission where he helped update the subdivision regulations. He was also Chairman of the Building Board for the City of New Iberia for over 20 years.
He was instrumental in organizing a board of directors for the Ministerial Association to provide a shelter for the homeless. Through his guidance, the Association was able to obtain a donated building as well as numerous grants and the support of the city and parish. The Iberia Homeless Shelter has been in existence for many years and has served countless people, helping them to develop skills and tools they need to reclaim and rebuild their lives.
In 2001, The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce awarded Schwing the Outstanding Civic Service Award in recognition for his Outstanding and Dedicated Service to Iberia Parish. He was also a recipient of the Felicity Humanitarian Award.
Schwing was an excellent athlete. He believed that staying active would help him live a long and healthy life. Although he enjoyed hunting, his true passion was playing golf and tennis. He excelled at both sports, winning numerous local and regional tournaments. During his prime, he was a “scratch” golfer and had many holes in one. Due to his commitment to these sports, he became very involved with the operation of Iberia Golf and Country Club and served as Ad Hoc Chairman until its closure.
Schwing was known for his kind-hearted teasing, corny jokes, challenging riddles, wonderful stories, and in-depth history discussions. His ability to challenge the mind was second to none. He was a true treasure and was well known in the community. His philanthropy, calm demeanor and strong work ethic made him a great role model. His life reflected his motto of “Service above Self” and his devotion to his family, church, community and country is truly an inspiration to all of us. He will be greatly missed by his beloved family, friends and work associates.
Survivors include his children, Elizabeth S. Sztroin of Lafayette, Christine S. Cox (Bruce) of Houston and Pierre Frederick Schwing, Jr. (Miriam Smith) of New Iberia; one sister, Flora Therese Schwing Broussard and sister-in-law Beverly Schwing, both of New Iberia, his sister-in-law, Olive Conrad Menville and husband Ronald Menville of Denham Springs, and brother-in-law Dr. Burt Bujard of New Iberia; grandchildren Katelin and Kristin Sztroin of Lafayette, Dean Cox (Sera) of Houston, Captain Johnathan Ryan Cox of Anchorage, Alaska, Carolyn Cox and fiancé Daniel Axelrud of Austin, Texas, Andrew Pierre Schwing of New Iberia and Lily S. Rabalais (Cullen) of Broussard. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews also survive him.
In addition to his parents and spouse, Schwing was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine S. Heitman and husband Mark; his brothers Rev. John E. Schwing SJ, Jules Schwing, George Schwing, Paul Schwing, James Schwing; his sisters Mary Robbins, Anna Louise Allain, Henriette Dougherty, brothers-in-law Ruel (Doc) Robbins, Richard S. Allain Sr., George Broussard DVM, Patrick Dougherty, Wilfred John Conrad, Jr. and Jack Raymond Conrad; his sisters-in-law Marie Louise Schwing, Harriet Schwing, Corinne Conrad Bujard and his mother and father-in-law, Olive and Wilfred Conrad.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Menville, Dr. Burt Bujard, Donald Bonin, Rodney Kerne, the Honorable Lewis Pitman, Jim McDuff and James Russell.
The family extends deep appreciation to Leola Chatman and Betty Druilhet for their years of devotion to Schwing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the following charities: The Iberia Homeless Shelter, Inc. P.O. Box 13364, New Iberia, LA 70562; St. Peter’s Church Cemetery, P.O. Box 12507, New Iberia, La. 70562; Catholic High School 1301 de La Salle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560.
