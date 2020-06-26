Phyllis J. Godette

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Phyllis Godette, 69, the former Phyllis Jenkins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Brother Charlie Harris, officiating.
Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service.
A native of Patoutville and resident of Baton Rouge, she passed on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Center in Jeanerette.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Kriscinda Narcisse of Baton Rouge and Ciera Godette of Winston Salem, North Carolina; five sons, Eddie McZeal (Morcey), Bradford Godette, Douglas Godette Jr., Larvon Godette all of New Iberia and Joshua Godette (Amy) of Coteau; one sister, Beverly Sewell (Michael) of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law Winifred Jenkins of Houston, Texas; aunt Louise Key Clavelle; one uncle Delaney Key (Delores); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Godette Sr.; her parents, Livingston Jenkins Sr. and Reverta Key Jenkins; four sisters, Theresa Robertson, Leola Joe, Leanna Williams and Bessie Stills; and two brothers, Livingston Jenkins Jr. and Edward Jenkins.
