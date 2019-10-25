A funeral service will be held for Mrs. Phouttha Vongphachanh, 64, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory on Trotter Street in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the funeral home and resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. and continuing until the time of the service.
A native of Vientienne, Laos, and resident of New Iberia, she passed at 12:31 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Pane Vongphachanh of New Iberia; two daughters, Diana Sihavong of New Iberia and Vanhphenh Vongphachanh of Providence, Rhode Island; two sisters, Sommay Sihaphom and Davanh Phrachaleun of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
To send flowers to the family of Phouttha Vongphachanh, please visit Tribute Store.