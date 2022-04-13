Purchase Access

COTEAU—Funeral services will be held for Phouthone Keohavong, 66, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

 Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home.

Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.

