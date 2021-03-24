Phillip Suire

Funeral Services will be celebrated for Phillip Lynn Suire, age 72, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday,
March 24, 2021 at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Keith Landry will be the celebrant for the service. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery with Military services conducted by the Iberia Parish Veteran’s Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Mr. Suire, a native of Abbeville and resident of New Iberia, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 11:55 a.m. at his residence.
Phillip was a 1967 graduate of NISH and a Vietnam veteran, who served his country honorably as a member of the United States Marine Corps.
He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed playing softball for many years. Phillip was employed in the trucking and oilfield industry for more than 30 years.
After his retirement he enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his loved ones.
Mr. Suire leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Mary Anne Young Suire; one son, Chad M. Suire and wife Brandi; two daughters, Michelle K. Suire and partner Jed Meche and Sara E. Suire and partner Lawson Wimberly, all of New Iberia. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Chad M. Suire, Jr., Alexis Guidry, Jillian Suire, Beckett Meche, Joseph Debuse Jr., Ciara Fontenot and Cam Fontenot; one brother, John Suire and wife Dwana; and one sister, Tina S. Romero and husband Chuck, all of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary Steen Suire; and two brothers, Richard Suire and Allen Suire.
Pallbearers will be Chad M. Suire, Jed Meche, Brent Langlinais, Larry Langlinais, Brock Borres and John Suire.
To view the on-line obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.