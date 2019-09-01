A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Phillip “Poppa” Dauterive III, 9, at 11 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, at Our Savior’s Church, 655 Highway 96, Brousssard, LA 70518. Pastors Jacob Aranza and Gabriel Smith will officiate the service. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, at the church 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be in the Queen of Peace Cemetery in St. Martinville.
He passed at 6:27 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge. He was tragically taken from us as a result of a distracted driver who swerved into the lane of the vehicle he and his father were in, hitting them head-on.
Phillip III was a student at Episcopal School of Acadiana. He was a 4th grader who, if you ask anyone who knew him, had the personality of “someone who had been here already.” He was a member of the ESA Lower School Choir. He was also a member of the 10U Swampcats Football team, a member of the Gladiator Academy Jujitsu team and a member of the St. Martinville Recreational League Basketball Team. Poppa never met a stranger. He made it his mission to get to know everyone he came in contact with. With his quest to ask every imaginable question that came to him, he was sure to know all of your business including your secrets. He had the biggest cheeks, the warmest smile and the most infectious personality ever. At only 9 years old, Poppa touched the lives of so many people, kids as well as adults, in ways most people will never do in their lifetime. He is well-loved and will be extremely missed by everyone who was blessed to have had a conversation with him.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories his father and mother, Phillip and Kimberly Dauterive of St. Martinville; two brothers, PVT James Jacquet Jr. and Theron Broussard of St. Martinville; four sisters, Leah Gerard and Tiera Dauterive of St. Martinville, Katelyn Patt of Breaux Bridge and Trishaun Carter of Lake Charles; his paternal grandparents, Phillip Sr. and Essie Dauterive of Loreauville; two nephews, Jermaine Conner, Jr. and Jarnell Jenks; one niece, Jayla Jenks, uncles, aunts, relatives, classmates and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mallory Dauterive and his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Savoy.
Active pallbearers are Rodney Phearse, Gerald Wiltz (his godfather), Christopher Savoy (his great-uncle), Grayling Thibodeaux, Derwin Antoine and Elijah Colbert.
Honorary Pallbearers are PVT James Jacquet Jr., Joshua Childers, Alton Antoine Jr., Andre’ Phearse, Ky’lon Mitchell, Carl George, Cody George, Jody George, Landon Burton, Travis Collins and Joshua Jeanminette.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org