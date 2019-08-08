Memorial services for Phil James Sinitiere, 60, will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from Noon until 2 p.m. at Acadian Funeral Home.
Mr. Sinitiere was a lifelong resident of this area. He was born in Charenton on May 31, 1959. He passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
He enjoyed outdoor activities. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and mechanics. He was a Saints fan and enjoyed trips to the casino. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially taking care of the love of his life, his wife Lynn.
He was a devoted employee of The Daily Equipment Company and served as a field mechanic. He was employed there for 27 years and never missed a day of work.
He is survived by his wife, Perri Lynn Derouen Sinitiere of New Iberia; his children Jeremy Sinitiere and wife Heather and Jessica Sinitiere and her fiancé, Blake Sonnier; one brother, Donald Sinitiere and wife Paula of New Iberia; one sister, Kathy Black and husband Grady of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Embri Sinitiere, Karsyn Henry and Natelie LaRose; along with a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Sinitiere and Dorothy Borel Sinitiere.
The family would like to express their appreciation to his caring nurse, Shelly Beaupre.
