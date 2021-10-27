Phetsamone Chanthaphonh Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Mr. Phetsamone Chanthaphonh 40, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 7:35 a.m. Monday. Oct. 25, 2021, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Phetsamone Chanthaphonh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident New Iberia Phetsamone Chanthaphonh Fletcher Residence Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com