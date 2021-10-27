Funeral services are pending for Mr. Phetsamone Chanthaphonh 40, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 7:35 a.m. Monday. Oct. 25, 2021, at his residence.

Fletcher Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.

