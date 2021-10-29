A funeral service for Mr. Phetsamone Chanthaphonh, 40, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
The visitations will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.. at the funeral home on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 and will resume at 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
A native of Laos and resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his parents, Khamla Chanthaphonh and Phonesy Chanthaphonh of New Iberia; two brothers, Sakhone Chanthaphonh of Youngsville and Xayphone Chanthaphonh of New Iberia; two sisters, Manivong Chanthaphonh (Saydara Phousavath) of New Iberia and Kongmala Khoundara (Mixay) of Phoenix, Arizona; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers are Sakhone Chanthaphonh, Saydara Phounsavath, Hung Nguyen, Kham Vilayphanh, Xayphone Chanthaphonh and Phonesanga Phayarath.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
