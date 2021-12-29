LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Peter James Frederick, 65, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Father Bill Melancon to serve as the celebrant.
Reading from scripture will be Tiffany Breaux and Tibi Hebert. Giftbearers will be Debbie Ruiz, Bray Etie, Jacob Breaux, Mattie Ruiz and Brittnie Landry. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 7:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, December 30, 2021, with a Rosary at 11 a.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Peter James Frederick passed away quietly at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, December, 24, 2021.
Peter was born April 4, 1956. Peter was one of the three eldest siblings of seven children, who still spoke French fluently with his parents until his passing, a rarity these days.
A native of the Loreauville area, Peter spent most of his life and raised his family near the Lake Dauterive area, amongst the rest of the Frederick family and extended family there.
In his youth, Peter along with his brother Barry were members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 14 of Loreauville. He was a graduate of Loreauville High School. Peter enjoyed horsemanship, old time things and old-time ways, like the family Boucheries. He also enjoyed raising cattle with his father and gardening with his grandsons Karson and Cole.
Peter was a quiet, unassuming man, who loved his family and extended family. He liked to laugh and he loved a good story. Peter was an outdoorsman, he loved to deer hunt, rabbit hunt with his beagles, squirrel hunt, fish, run catfish jugs, boating and spending time at the family camp at Lake Fausse Pointe. In the 1960s, Peter helped build the original camp and rebuilt it after Hurricane Andrew. Cookouts and campouts with his family were his favorite moments.
For 30 plus years Peter worked as an independent sugarcane farmer alongside his wife and three sons. After his retirement from farming, he worked for 3-D Chemical. He was also a self-employed Hot-Shot Driver and ended his career as a CDL Truck Driver for Channel Specialty Company of New Iberia.
Peter was a loving and dedicated husband and father to three sons. As a father, Peter, along with his wife Tessie, demonstrated his solid and enduring commitment to the needs of his eldest son Grant. Grant is now 42 years old and Peter and he were best buddies. Peter and Tessie had a long and rich marriage of 45 loving years together. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Vanessa “Tessie” Prados Frederick; sons Grant Joseph Frederick, Edward James Frederick (Lindy) and Cody Martin Frederick (Nickey); grandchildren Cole, Karson, Olivia, Brycen, Cohen and Adriana; parents Leo Frederick I and Shirley Verret Frederick; brothers Barry Frederick (Suzette), Mike Frederick (Darla) and Leo “Joey” Frederick II (Marty); sister Debbie Ruiz (Brady); brothers-in-law Gregory Prados (Suzanne), Dale Prados (Louise) and Edward “Eddie” Bienveau; sisters-in-law Ginger Prados, Tammy Prados (Dwayne Louviere), Rachel Dupuis (Robert), Janel Etie (Ty) and Carla F. Hebert (Brody); godchildren Tibi Hebert, Tiffany Breaux, Brittnie Landry, Mattie Ruiz, Bray Etie and Jacob Breaux; and his canine companion and guardian Thelma who was by his side until the end.
He was preceded in death by his sister Jennifer F. Bienveau; brother and godchild Bret Frederick; and nephew Nicholas Bienveau.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Grant, Edward, Cody, Barry, Mike, Leo “Joey” Frederick and Ory Begnaud.
Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers-in-law, nephews, cousins, Channel Specialty employees, Nub Plessala and his two godchildren, Bray Etie and Jacob Breaux.
Special thanks to Emily Begnaud, Robyn Dressel, Gipsy Dressel and Brandie Allen (his special nurse angel).
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mr. Frederick’s honor to the American Cancer Society and Hospice of Acadiana.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 337-229-8338, is in charge of the arrangements.