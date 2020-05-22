Peter Derbigney Jr.

LAFAYETTE — Funeral services for Peter “Hog” Derbigney Jr., 72, will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Carney Funeral Home Chapel, 602 North Pierce St., Lafayette, LA. Minister Trent Davis will officiate the service.
Interment will follow in Sorrel Community Cemetery, Sorrel.
Visitation will begin at the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m. and will conclude at the time of service.
Peter was born on October 10, 1947, to the union of the late Peter Derbigney Sr. and Lucy Joseph Derbigney in Lafayette. After completing high school he went on to work various jobs. He later became employed by the town of Jeanerette as a machine operator, from which he retired. He was baptized as an infant at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. He was a loving companion, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his companion of thirty-five years, Rita August.
Peter peacefully passed away on May 11, 2020, at 12:22 p.m. in Westlake, at the home of his daughter, Fredrecia, who cared for him.
Peter leaves to cherish his memory; three children, Jermaine Alexis of Jeanerette, Lance (Lakeidra) August of New Iberia and Fredrecia August of West Lake; three brothers, Windel “Punch” (Cynthia) Derbigney, Martin “Penny” Derbigney and Clifford ”Chris” Derbigney, all of Jeanerette; devoted grandchildren Jamecia August, Sierra August and Brandon August; grandson-in-law Shawnery Prevost, all of whom lovingly cared for him until his passing; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who are trusting Jesus, who alone is able to heal our hurt and wipe away the tears from our eyes.
View the obituary and sign the guest book online at www.carneyfuneralhome.net.
Professional services entrusted Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA, 235-9789, is in charge of the arrangements.