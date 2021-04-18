On April 10, 2021, Perry Paul LeBoeuf, loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at home after a two-year struggle to overcome injuries sustained in an automobile collision. He was 68. Perry was born in Buras to Paul and Doris LeBoeuf and was a graduate of Buras High School.
Perry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Gigi Patout LeBoeuf; his parents, Paul and Doris LeBoeuf; sister Carolyn (Coo) Barrios; brother Kenneth LeBoeuf (Lilly) all of Jesuit Bend; mother-in-law, Ann Patout; brothers-in-law Alex Patout (Marcia), Andre Patout (Jenny) and Mitch Patout (Sarah), all of New Iberia; Senator Ron Alting of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces scattered across the country.
He was preceded in death by father-in-law, Gene Patout of New Iberia and sister-in-law Elizabeth Alting of Indiana.
Perry bent the rules his entire life. A tugboat captain for 50 years, he began his career long before the lawful age. Always at home on the water, Perry saw the world from Delcambre to Dubai, the Mississippi River to the Panama Canal. But he was happiest cooking for family and friends on his oversized patio on the bayou and playing music that entertained all within earshot and beyond. His patio was larger than life, just like Perry.
He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting both in season and out! He painstakingly hand-crafted crab nets which he and Gigi used enough times to feed their league of family members and friends many times over. Gigi and Perry shared a love of fishing and a favorite fishing hole where they were both happiest. A master wood craftsman, he built many of the winning boats in the Madisonville Wooden Boat Building Festival. Perry’s skills can be seen in the meticulously handcrafted tables, rocking chairs, birdhouses, planters, windmills and more that he made for family and friends. He loved the smell of wood being cut.
Perry was a presence wherever he went and his life was abundant and joyful. The twinkle in his eye, his constant readiness with a joke, the never ending pots on the fire and projects in his head and his shed, all bore witness to his kindness, love and joie de vivre. A life well lived and well shared.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Belle Chase.
The family gives specials thanks to Drs. George Cousin and Clyde Roy and Hospice of Acadiana for their nurturing care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Perry’s honor to Hospice of Acadiana.
