A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Perry Michael Lavergne, 71, at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Saint Peter Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will officiate. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, with a Rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. until the service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Lavergne passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at New Iberia Manor North Nursing Home.
Born on March 18, 1950, to the late Aaron and Rose Young Lavergne, Perry was one of four children. He was a hardworking and dedicated man who spent his life helping to better agriculture and develop farming techniques. Perry graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science with a major in Agribusniess and minor in Animal Husbandry. He farmed rice, beans and crawfish, raised livestock and had a passion for plant science and pasture cultivation. Perry also served as president of the Louisiana Crawfish Farmers Association and was co-owner of Crawfish Express in New Iberia. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. Perry will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his brother Guy Lavergne and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Aaron Lavergne Jr.; and sister Gracie L Zancanella.
Pallbearers will be members and friends of the family.