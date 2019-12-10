Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Perry Joseph Bourgeois Sr., 84, who passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Lafayette surrounded by his family.
Interment will follow in the Broussard Cemetery.
Rev. Andy Starks will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A native of Avery Island, Mr. Bourgeois was born on January 8, 1935, to the late Vernice and Mae Broussard Bourgeois. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years. Mr. Bourgeois retired from the Avery Island Salt Mine and was a member of Cornerstone Cowboy Church. He enjoyed dancing, playing the harmonica, cutting grass and coffee dates with his special friends.
Survivors include his sons Perry Bourgeois Jr. and wife Carla of Erath, David Bourgeois and wife Jody of Youngsville, William Bourgeois and wife Charlie of Jacksonville, Florida, Kenneth Bourgeois and wife Katherine of Erath; daughters Sandra Campbell and husband Manuel of Youngsville, Beth Renard and husband David of Erath, Jill Starks and husband Ben of New Iberia, Naomi Holton and husband Justin of New Iberia; stepmother Annie Lee LaBiche Bourgeois of Lydia; 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and his companion, Nedreal Migues of New Iberia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Renard Bourgeois; son Chad J. Bourgeois; brother Allen Bourgeois Sr.; sisters Armine Peltier, Janelle Bourgeois and Verline Bourgeois; brother-in-law Walter Peltier; sister-in-law Helen Bourgeois.
Pallbearers will be Perry Bourgeois Jr., David Bourgeois, William Bourgeois, Kenneth Bourgeois, Allen Bourgeois Jr. and Rody Barrilleaux.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
