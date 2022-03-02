JEANERETTE — A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Peggy Lou LeBlanc Thibodeaux, 66. Mrs. Thibodeaux passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at her home.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette. Peggy had a passion for sewing. She loved making clothes for all her family from her children to her grandchildren. She was also a wonderful baker and was known for her peanut butter fudge and chicken salad. Her family was her life and she adored the time she got to spend with them, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Kevin Thibodeaux of Jeanerette; children Nicole Broussard and husband Kevin of Jeanerette, Andrea Willis and husband Troy of Youngsville, Thomas Thibodeaux of Jeanerette and Hollie Landry and husband Christopher of Jeanerette; grandchildren Erin Broussard and fiancé Christopher Landry of Jeanerette, Zachary Broussard and fiancée Skye Aucoin of New Iberia, Troy Broussard of Jeanerette, Cullen Broussard of Youngsville, Austin Thibodeaux of Jeanerette, Ryan Thibodeaux of Abbeville, Madalynn Thibodeaux of Abbeville and Evie Landry of Jeanerette; and siblings Greg LeBlanc, Vicki Rodrigue, Eric LeBlanc and Errol LeBlanc.
She was preceded in death by her parents Silton LeBlanc Sr. and Merlene Albert LeBlanc; sister Wendy Bourque; and brother Silton LeBlanc Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mrs. Thibodeaux’s family to help defray funeral expenses.