ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Peggy Halphen Miguez, 69, who passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and continue on Monday at 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Readers will be Emily Miguez and Darlene Cormier. Gift bearers will be Amelia, Jayda and Emmie Miguez.
Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum in St. Martinville.
Peggy was a loving wife of 51 years to her husband, Leslie, and a loving mother to her four children, Lisa, Claire, Leslie Jr. and Brian. She was a grandmother of eleven and a great-grandmother of six. Her grandkids loved being at “Granny’s” house. She was affectionately known as “Granny” to her grandchildren and “Nanny Peg” to her nieces and nephews. She had a big heart and was a very giving person. Peggy had the house that everyone wanted to hang out at growing up and she was always the one you could talk to about anything. She was an amazing cook and loved to do it. She will be missed by all that knew her and will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie Miguez Sr.; daughters Lisa Russo and husband Michael and Claire Broussard and husband Johnny, both of St. Martinville; sons Leslie Miguez Jr. and wife Emily of Grand Prairie and Brian Miguez and wife Kassie of St. Martinville; grandchildren Colby Russo and spouse Meriah, Nick Russo and spouse Ronni, Thomas Broussard and spouse Alix, Hannah Broussard Wolf and spouse Van, Danielle Broussard, Leslie Miguez III, Ian Miguez, Amelia Miguez, Jayda Miguez, Lacke Miguez and Emmie Miguez; six great-grandchildren; sisters Elaine “Tootsie” Bienvenu of Parks, Dolores “Dobie” Duplantis and husband Nolan “Noonie” of St. Martinville and JoAnn Courville and husband Ernest of Loreauville; sisters-in-law Madine “Dee” Pacetti and spouse Willie of New Iberia, Miranda Miguez and Debra Miguez, both of New Iberia; and one brother-in-law, Dexter Miguez of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Durand and Curtis Fournet Halphen; in-laws Carol and Jean Andre Miguez; brother-in-law Gary Bienvenu Sr.; and niece Angela “Angie” Duplantis Daly.
Pallbearers will be Leslie Miguez Jr., Brian Miguez, Thomas Broussard, Leslie Miguez III, Ian Miguez, Lacke Miguez and Nick Russo.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Russo and Johnny Broussard.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.
