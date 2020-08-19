CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Peggy Ann Hoskins was the second of six children born to the late Joseph Elija Hoskins, Sr. and Louise Little Hoskins. Peggy was born in Jeanerette on February 5, 1949.
She attended Phillis Wheatley High School and Texas Southern University. God called Peggy home to rest on August 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Elija Hoskins Sr., her mother Louise Little Hoskins, and her brother Joseph Elija Hoskins Jr.
Peggy leaves to cherish her memories: sisters Ruth Marie Hoskins (Dallas), Patricia Thompson (Houston), Teri Hoskins Taylor (Kenneth) (Humble, Texas); one brother, Ronald Hoskins (Jeanerette); aunts Barbara Little (Jeanerette) and Barbara Henderson (Manvel, Texas); uncles Sam Little (Jeanerette) and Carl Jones (LaPorte, Texas); nephew Joseph Elija Hoskins III (Houston); a companion for many years, Don Cunningham (Houston); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.