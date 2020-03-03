Memorial services will be conducted for Pearl Theresa Romero, age 87, at noon on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service at Evangeline Funeral Home.
A native of Youngsville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Romero passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at New Iberia Manor North.
Ms. Pearl was a fun loving person who always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters Judy Braud and Dody, Nadine Delaune and Raylene Medine; her sons Jessie Hulin and Jenny, Naray Hulin and Tracy and Ray Hulin and June; four sisters, Lilly Comeaux, Eula Menard and Robert, Juanita Hebert and Debbie Romero; two brothers, Andrew Romero and Lola and Ronald Romero; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Watson; parents, Necess and Willa Lopez Romero; and one brother, Willis Romero.
