Funeral services will be conducted for Paul Ray Rachel, 83, at 11:00 am Friday, May 7, 2021 at Evangeline Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Pope will officiate at the services. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family of friends will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home. The funeral home will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. until service time.
Mr. Rachel was a native of Clarksville, Arkansas, and resident of New Iberia. He passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Rachel was a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country honorably with six years of service. He continued his career in Civil Service as Navy Support Activity in Algiers. He retired after more than 30 years of service.
In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, bowling with his wife and spending time with his family. He also liked playing dominoes with his father, cards with his brothers-in-law and in-laws and the game “Rook” with the Rachel family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Leona Labit Rachel of New Iberia; two daughters, June R. Cunningham and husband Mark of Lafayette and Cynthia R. Pope and husband Greg of Jasper, Georgia; one son, Ray A. Rachel of Lafayette; eight grandchildren, Joseph Paul Theriot, Danielle Marie Theriot, Jordan James Theriot, Stephanie Marie Champagne, Bree-Ann Rachel, Kristen Rachel Pope, Jennifer Caroline Pope and Ryan Gregory Pope; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Ricky Allen Rachel and wife Rita of Bentonville, Arkansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Norma Shinn Rachel; three sisters, Patricia June Pickle, Gloria Nell R. Cowell and Emma Caroline Rachel; and one brother, James “Jimmy” Rachel.
