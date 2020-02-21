A Mass of Christian burial for Paul “Melvin” Judice, age 74, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 117 S. Main Street in Loreauville with Fr. Bill Melancon as celebrant.
Burial will follow at All Saints Mausoleum with Graveside Honors presented by the New Iberia Sheriff’s Department, Iberia Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Air Force.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home, 1101 Trotter Street, New Iberia and will continue on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of Loreauville and a resident of New Iberia, Melvin’s passion to serve his community turned into a 25 year career with the New Iberia City Police Department where he retired with the rank of Major in 1993. Following his service with the city he was the Assistant Director of Emergency Management 911. Melvin was also a photographer, licensed real estate agent and a courier at Community First Bank. While in the military Melvin dreamed of owning his own business and in 1988 his dreams became a reality when he purchased Baskin Robbins and has been the proud Franchisee for 32 years. Melvin also was a veteran of the Vietnam War and a Staff Sergeant in the U. S. Air Force.
He is survived by his sons, Stacy Judice and wife Celeste Dupuy of Jeanerette and Corey Judice and wife Stephanie Mouhot of Lake Charles; daughters Angela Broussard and husband Michael of Loreauville and Kelli LeBlanc and husband Michael of Lafayette; brothers Kenneth Judice and his wife Sybilla Schwarze and Daniel Judice and wife Rita Boudreaux; sister Barbara Judice; grandchildren Joshua Judice, Seth Carter, Zachary Carter and wife Kimberleigh, Trey Savage and wife Sabrina, Cody Broussard and fiancé April, Mea Allard, Jacob LeBlanc, Alex LeBlanc and Abbie Leblanc; great-granddaughter, Layla Savage; and close family friend Colleen Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Dugas Judice; parents, Gustave N. Judice and Emma Bell Hebert; in-laws Bernadette Langla and Maurice Dugas.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Judice, Corey Judice, Trey Savage, Michael LeBlanc, Seth Carter, Zachary Carter.
Honorary Pallbearers Joshua Judice, Daniel Judice, Kenneth Judice, Donald Gachassin, Michael Broussard and Cody Broussard.
