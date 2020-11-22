DELCAMBRE — A private graveside service was held for Paul Ivy Babin, 86, at 10 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum. Fr. Buddy Breaux was the officiant for the service.
Military services were conducted by Iberia Parish Veteran’s Honor Guard.
Mr. Babin was a native of Parc Perdue and resident of Delcambre. He passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Babin served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by McDermott, working as a barge welder in the oilfield industry for more than 30 years. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed horse racing and playing cards.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 67 years, Mattie Sonnier Babin of Delcambre; two sons, Michael Babin and wife, Rhonda and Ricky Babin all of Delcambre; one daughter, Kristy Babin of Delcambre; four grandchildren, Seth Babin, Ty Babin, Landon Brown and Kassidy Brown; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrie Romero and Elliott Babin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva and Euphemine Gerard Babin; two brothers, Argie “OJ” Babin and Johnny Bourque; and two sisters, Mary Grace B. Landry and Yvonne B. Viator.
Family members and friends served as pallbearers.
