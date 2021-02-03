Paul Hebert, 68, passed away on the morning of Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
He was born April 17,1952, in Sugarland, Texas. He moved to Louisiana in 1969. He was a resident of New Iberia, then later St. Martinville.
He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid pool player. Earlier in life he was an auto mechanic. Later in life he had his own landscaping business.
He never met a stranger. Every person was just a friend he hadn’t met yet. He always saw the good in people and would help anyone in need. He had a big heart.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Gary Hebert; sister-in-law Melissa Gary Louviere; brother-in-law James Gary; daughter Jamie Hebert Planchard and her husband, James Planchard; sons Jacob Hebert, Trent “TJ” Hebert and Nicholas Hebert; and grandchildren Durin Planchard, Alyssa Hebert, Hayden Hebert, Breeanna Hebert and Adalyn Planchard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Hebert Sr.; mother, Doris Theriot Hebert; step father, Robert Hebert; mother-in-law, Willie Mae Gary; father-in-law, Claby Gary; and brothers Louis Hebert Jr. and Glenn Hebert Sr.
Special thanks to Dr. Sagrera, IMC Emergency staff and IMC second floor staff for their care.
In keeping with Paul’s giving spirit, he donated his body to science through the Willed Body Program.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.