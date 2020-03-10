A Life Celebration Service for Mr. Paul Dupre, 62, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Calvary Pentecostal Church of Jeanerette with Pastor Wesley Jackson officiating.
Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the services.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Dupre died at 11:58 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with his family and attending church. He also owned and operated Dupre’s Complete Tree Service for over 30 years.
He is survived by four sons, Josh Dupre and his wife Brandi of Franklin, Tennessee, Eli Dupre of New Iberia, Caleb Dupre of New Iberia and Isaac Dupre of New Iberia; two daughters, Shayna Romero of New Iberia and Victoria Derouen of New Iberia; his first wife, Susan Broussard of New Iberia; his second wife, Wendy Boutte of New Iberia; two brothers, Dean Dupre and Jimmy Dupre; a sister, Jackie Wilson; and fourteen grandchildren, Blakely, Devin, Jorden, Landon, Ambriel, Alayha, Justin, Oaklan, Embrie, Nova, Breighlyn, Braxton and two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Henretta Usey Dupre.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Josh Dupre, Eli Dupre, Isaac Dupre, Caleb Dupre, Jimmy Dupre and Blake Dupre.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia at 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, will be handling the arrangements.