Paul Darby

CATAHOULA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church for Paul Allen Darby, 72, who passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Dion Hall from 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday and continue on Thursday at 8:00 am until 10:45 am. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Rev. Bill Melancon will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Catahoula.
Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He worked at Cargill Salt in specialty production for 43 years. Paul was inducted into the 2019 New Iberia Recreation Department Softball Hall of Fame by Louisiana USSSA. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many hobbies such as, baseball, bowling, golf, and fishing. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife 33 years, Elaine Darby of St. Martinville; two sons, Craig (Nicole) Theriot and Jonathan (Staci) Darby; two brothers, David (Patricia) Darby, Patrick (Sheri) Darby: three sisters, Julie (Bill) Landry, Denise (Betsy) Darby-Hackett and Lynn Darby; four grandchildren, Hannah Garritt, Miley Bourque, Audrey Theriot and Olivia Louviere.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Patricia Durio Darby; and his brothers, Peter Darby and Steven Darby
Pallbearers will be Craig Theriot, Jonathan Darby, David Darby, Patrick Darby, Johnny Norris, and Beaugh Provost.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.
