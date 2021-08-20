Funeral Services will be conducted for Paul “P.D.” Daigle on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m., at David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Garrett Savoie as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Family requested visitation on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. A recitation of the Holy Rosary by the Men’s Rosary group at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Paul “P.D” Daigle was born on March 5, 1943 to John G. and Loritta LeBlanc Daigle in Lafayette.
Paul Daigle passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:48 p.m., at Iberia Medical Center.
Paul “P.D.” Daigle proudly served the U.S. Air Force for 5 years.
P.D. loved his family and was one of the most generous men to all those he met. He loved anything outdoors such as hunting, fishing and enjoying outdoor activities with his family and friends.
P.D. had a very competitive spirit especially in softball which was his game. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He supported each of them in whatever they had set their hearts to.
He was very well known in the oil and gas industry which he worked in for 45 Years.
Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Prater Daigle; children Jacqueline M. Kriley (Richard) of Erin, New York, Stephanie I. Anslum (Scott Sr.) of Charenton, Timothy Paul Daigle (Jennifer) of Katy, Texas; siblings Lorraine Thibeaux, Iva Mae Stelly, Ralph Daigle, Mary Ann Chastant (Kenneth) and Clarence Daigle; grandchildren Kayla Daigle, Tyler Daigle, Ashley Anslum and Scott Anslum Jr.
Serving as pallbearers are Scott Anslum Sr., Tyler Daigle, Timmy Daigle, Richard Kriley, Dwight Stelly and Raphael Thibodeaux.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Scotty Anslum Jr., Ronald Hebert, Boddy Landry, Douglas Angelle and Wayne Landry.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Joseph Daigle and James “Jimmie” Daigle; and brothers-in-laws Richard L. Thibodeaux and James “Jimmie” Stelly.