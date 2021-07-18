Paul Crochet

Loreauville — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Paul H. Crochet, 90, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Paul Onuegbe as celebrant and Fr. Aaron Melancon as con-celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 19, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home by the Men’s Rosary Group on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Mr. Crochet passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 6:03 p.m., at Maison Teche Nursing Home. He was a retired carpenter and custodian at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville.
He is survived by his children Michael Crochet and his wife Becky Bourque of Coteau Holmes, Diana Crochet Borel and her husband Carol Borel, and Patricia Crochet, all of Lafayette, Malcolm Crochet and his wife Vickie Louviere, Gerald “Ping” Crochet and his wife Missy Landry, Carolyn Crochet Roseberry and her husband Mark Roseberry, Chris “John” Crochet and his wife Chrissy Broussard, all of Loreauville, Melissa Crochet Landers and her husband Darrell Landers of Brooklyn, Michigan, and Paulette Crochet Prince and her husband Gary Prince of Loreauville; his grandchildren Casey, Eric, Brian, Shane, Brandy, Michael, Amy, Stacey, Brennon, Jessica, Dusty, Josh, Kimberly and Jacob; his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Reed, Brycen, Josie, Christopher, Emma, Matthew, Ross, Colby, Jade, Chloe, Lily, Rebekah, Jonah, Haliey, Aubrey, Kelsie, C. J., Dawson, Addison, Rhen, Adley and Averie Jordan; and his sisters Mary Crochet Theriot of Franklin and Elizabeth “Beth” Younger of Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Romero Crochet; his parents, Gilbert Joseph Crochet and Elizabeth Dupuis Crochet; his grandson Jordan Prince; his great-grandson Drake Melancon; his brothers Emmette Joseph Crochet Sr., Murphy E. Crochet Sr., Edward J. Crochet Sr., Gilbert “Mickey” Crochet and Elie Crochet; and his sisters Shirley Crochet Migues, Elvidge Rita Crochet, Annie Mae Crochet Breaux and Herman Antonie Crochet.
Serving as pallbearers will be Casey Crochet, Shane Borel, Dusty Crochet, Brennon Crochet, Chris Crochet, Eric Crochet, Jacob Prince and Michael Melancon.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Roseberry, Bryan Crochet, Brandy Borel, Amy Hebert, Stacy Hebert and Jessica Romero.
Due to the recent rise in COVID cases, the family respectfully asked that the public please wear a mask upon entering the funeral home during visitation, thank you.
You can sign the register book and /or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.