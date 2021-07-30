A home-going celebration of Life for Mr. Paul Colar, 76, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. He will await the resurrection at Sorrell Community Center Cemetery in Sorrell.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID- 19 surge, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Pauline Colar Bowie (Gus) of New Iberia and Phyllis Gabriel Smith (Brian) of Jeanerette; one son, Albert Awak of Jeanerette; four grandchildren, Connian Gabriel, Harvey Gabriel and Jasmane Gabriel, all of Jeanerette, and Devin Gabriel of New Iberia; a special friend, Daphne Johnson of Jeanerette; two sisters, Jerry Mae Robertson and Joyce Allen (Harry Jr.) of Jeanerette; brothers Felton Colar (Diane) and William Colar (Gwendolyn) of Jeanerette; one sister-in-law, Cora Gabriel of Jeanerette; one great-grandchild, Mi’Jhoi Edwards Roy; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bell Gabriel Colar; one son, Phillip Gabriel; an infant daughter, Emily Marie Colar; parents, Edward Colar and Alister Taylor; two brothers, James Colar and Edward Colar Jr.; two sisters, Genevieve Moore and Lois Knatt; maternal grandparents, James and Kizzy Taylor; paternal grandparents, Cora Gibson and Paul Colar Sr.; and mother-in-law, Albertha Gabriel.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.