Paul Arthur Sereal Sr., 87, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 22, 2021, at 6:36 a.m. at Iberia Medical in New Iberia.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until noon on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the First Jerusalem Baptist Church, 835 Monnot Road, Jeanerette, LA 70544. A celebration of life will begin at noon with Pastor Arthur Lee Alexander officiating the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at noon. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Paul Sr. will forever remain in the hearts of his four sons, Ernest James (Doretha) Sereal Sr. of Broussard, Paul (Patricia) Sereal Jr. of Jeanerette, Russell (Kebbie) Sereal of New Iberia and Paul Anthony (Sarah) Stewart of St. Martinville; four daughters, Brenda (Edward Sr.) Delone of Franklin, Samantha Sereal of Jeanerette, Zelda (Gerald Jr.) Condoll of Fontana, California and Renee (Kharuma) Youngblood of Hammond; a sister-in-law Lillie Mae Hamilton Sereal of Jeanerette; godchildren Julie Salone Price, Sally Green Smith, Berwick Moore Jr., David Bernard Jr., and Somer Lewis; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Paul Sr. was preceded in death by his wife Melba Chargois Sereal; a son Clifton Wayne Sereal; parents Eugene Sereal Sr. and Bertha Johnson Sereal; brothers Fenwick Sereal, George Time, Wilma Sereal, Freddie Sereal, Cleveland Sereal, Adam Sereal and Eugene Sereal; sisters Lena T. Roberts, Edna S. Buchanan, Almetta S. Briggs, Alma S. Campbell, Louise S. Green, Bertha S. Ward, Laura Sereal, Celestine S. Conner, Alice S. Carr and Lillie Mae Sereal; and a godchild Jeanetta S. JohnLouis.