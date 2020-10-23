Patty Sue Rodrigue Woodard

Patty Sue Marie Rodrigue Woodard passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 9:33 p.m. in Conroe, Texas.
She was born on November 16, 1945, in New Iberia, to Francis and Leona.
She was raised on Avery Island and made many lasting friendships and memories there. She always would tell us stories of the island. Her stories included her time at McIlhenny Company where she was secretary to the vice president for years prior to going to college to become a teacher. She graduated from USL and started her career at Avery Island Elementary. From there she moved to Texas and began her career as a second grade teacher at Montgomery ISD. She was a passionate teacher, dedicated to her students for more than 25 years. Many of them still remember her long after they left her classroom. She can be remembered for her centers, her dedication to every student’s best and reading ‘A Cajun Night Before Christmas’ to her students, complete with her undeniable accent. She loved her family, football, reading, cooking and traveling all over the globe on cruises.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Donald Woodard, of Conroe, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Leta and Jason Simpson of College Station, Texas; stepson Donald Lewis Woodard and wife Karen of Princeton, Texas; grandson EL Steadman; sister-in-law Cathy Rodrigue of Burleson; niece Keely Gentry of Fort Worth, Texas; nephew RJ Rodrigue of Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous first cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Rodrigue and Leona Dubois and her brother Randy Rodrigue.
A memorial service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas.