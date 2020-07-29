Patty Babineaux Fontenot, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center. She was 80.
Patty was born March 2, 1940, in New Iberia, the only child to the late Mitchel and Marie Louviere Babineaux. She graduated from Mt. Carmel in 1958 and attended Michaels Salon of Hair Design in Lafayette, graduating in 1959 and worked as a cosmetologist for Town & Country for Stella Elias. Patty married Les Bourque in 1960 and together they operated Bourque’s Jeweler’s. Les died in 1986. They had one son, Robbie Jude Bourque, who had a daughter, Raeven Bourque.
Patty worked in the school system for many years, as a 4-H leader for 25 years with Catholic High and Park Elementary. She also taught religion for Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church for 14 years, where she also did first communion, was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Altar Society, Rosary Group and the Ladies Knights of Columbus. Other organizations that Patty belonged to were the Cattleman Association and President and reporter for the Cowbells, VFW Mardi Gras Queen 1975, Bayou Country Queen 1979 and Country Bazarre Queen 1980.
In 1990, Patty married Curt Fontenot and lived on Spanish Lake. When Curt retired from Southern Pacific, they traveled in the Airstream throughout the the lower 48 states. As a member of the Airstream Club, Patty served as Vice President, club reporter and photographer. Patty and Curt also represented the Airstream club as Mardi Gras King and Queen and was the first ever king and queen of the Krewe de Fou at its inaugural ball. Other pastimes include baking pecan pies and sharing them with residents of the nursing homes and to Fr. Ed. Patty leaves a legacy of love, faith, kindness and compassion that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Rest well Patty for you have earned your heavenly reward.
She is survived by her husband, Curt L. Fontenot; her son Robbie Bourque and wife Wendy; her granddaughter Raeven Foster and husband 1st Lt. Patrick Foster; two step grandchildren, Ryan Moore and fiancé Brittany Sonnier and Christopher Moore and wife Amanda; and her step great-grandchildren, Chaselyn, Natalie and Sutton Moore.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter as celebrant.
Following the mass, Mrs. Patty will be laid to rest at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary group leading the Rosary at 10 a.m.
Due to the current restrictions concerning limited sized gatherings, current state guidelines will only allow for up to 50% of funeral home and church capacity of family members and friends to be in attendance during the visitation and service. Face masks are required for attendance and all visitors are asked to practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Curt Fontenot, Robbie Bourque, Ryan Moore, Weylin Robicheaux, Greg Robicheaux and Ryan Jannise.
Patrick Foster and Christopher are Honorary Pallbearers.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Mrs. Patty’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your memories and condolences.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.