Patsy Rivet Scardino

Funeral services will be celebrated for Mrs. Joseph Scardino Jr., age 83, the former Patsy Rivet, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Korey LaVergne officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home.
A native of Maringouin and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Scardino passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 3:51 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Scardino was the owner and operator of Mop & Glow Janitorial Service for more than 35 years and was known by many as a dedicated and hard working woman. She serviced many businesses in the surrounding area including JP Thibodeaux and Tropical Carwash.
Patsy enjoyed music and dancing with her husband, being outdoors in the basin with her grandson and most importantly spending time with her family. She leaves them with lots of great memories to cherish and an amazing legacy that will not be forgotten.
She is survived by her daughters Danette Romero and husband Russ of New Iberia, Tranaci Russo Broussard and husband Neil of New Iberia and Lori Hughes of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Rusty Romero, Caroline Romero, Barid Russo, Bevin Russo and wife Tyler, Beau Russo, Emily Hughes and Mallori Hughes; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Russo, Aubrey Russo, William Romero and Fischer Romero; and one sister, Myrt Fox of Minden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Scardino Jr.; and her parents, Irvin and Julie Pinsonat Rivet.
Pallbearers will be Neil Broussard, Barid Russo, Bevin Russo, Beau Russo, Rusty Romero and Kirk Robicheaux.
Russ Romero will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.