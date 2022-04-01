A home-going celebration of life for Ms. Patrina Thoudile Ferguson, 61, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Rev. William J. Charles Sr., officiating. She will await the resurrection in Zion Travelers Baptist Church Cemetery, 5009 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
Patrina T. Ferguson was born on August 19, 1960. “Pat,” as she was affectionally known, was a resident of New Iberia. She went to glory at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette surrounded by her family.
She accepted Christ at an early age and attended Zion Travelers Baptist Church. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and especially her grandkids. She was a 1979 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School.
She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Kendrick Toussant Sr. (Kizzy) of St. Martinville and Tisha Moss-Charles (Joe-Nathan Sr.) of New Iberia; one sister, Mary Decuir-Cormier ( Harvey Jr. ) of St. Martinville; one brother, Wilson Jackson (Karla) of New Iberia; two nieces, Charmaine Copper of New Iberia and Wilnell Paul of Baton Rouge; two nephews, Corey Copper of Port Allen and Leonardo Washington of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Kaylon and Kendrick Toussant Jr. of St. Martinville, Malik Carter, Kendiess Moss, Jada and Joe-Nathan Charles Jr. all of New Iberia; a special daughter Jalaesha Singleton (James and kids); nine great-nephews; three great-nieces; seven great-great-nephews; three great-great-nieces; and a host of close family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Wilson “Steppa” Thoudile and Mrs. Floydia “Flo” Fontenette Thoudile; paternal grandmother Adelle Thoudile; maternal grandmother Agnes Fontenette; one paternal aunt, Bella Bastin; three maternal aunts, Mrs. Isabelle Moore, Mrs. Nettie Jones and Mrs. Evelyn F. Mitchell; and one maternal uncle, Royal Fontenette Sr.
Active pallbearers are Joe-Nathan Charles Sr., James Singleton, Corey Copper, Kendrick Toussant Jr., Brandon Davis and Justin Anthony.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe-Nathan Charles Jr., Kaylon Toussant, Joshua C. Collins, Ramon Paul, Tedrus Paul, Harvey Cormier Jr., Malik Carter, Jorey J. Collins, Dino Patrick Milton Jr., Rahmad Paul, Leonardo Washington and Jaden Collins.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 337-369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.