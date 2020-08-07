A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia for Patrick “Pat” Saunier Sr., 75, who passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Rev. William Blanda will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by Deacon Robert Klingman, will be prayed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Visitation continues on Friday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Due to Covid-19, the Saunier family requests that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and funeral service.
A native of Delcambre, Mr. Saunier was born on January 21, 1945, to the late Eunick and Lily Rogers Saunier. He was a 1963 Salutatorian graduate of Delcambre High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track. Mr. Saunier retired as the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court, and along with his wife Margaret, was the owner of Tri-City Pipe and Machine. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, traveling, watching the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. Mr. Saunier especially loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Saunier of New Iberia; sons, Patrick Saunier Jr. of Youngsville, Wayne (Renee’) Saunier of Cypress, Texas, and Brent (Vivian) Saunier of Atlanta; daughter, Natalie (Jude) Duval of Patterson; stepson, Eddie Estis of Lafayette; stepdaughters, Sandra Turner of Columbus, Texas, Jamie Boudreaux of Patterson and Wendy Touchet of Patterson; sisters, Joyce S. Comeaux of New Iberia, Sandra S. Opfer of New Iberia, and Marnell (Ken) Fremin of New Iberia; sisters-in-law, Lois Saunier of New Iberia and Wallie Saunier of Ponchatoula; grandchildren, Britain Saunier, Bailey Saunier, Andrew Duval, Marina Duval, Isabella Duval and Jacob Duval; step-grandchildren, Charlie Janksy, Stevie Cooper, Kris Buescher, Austin Thomas, Alex Estis, Jaslyn Klaassen, Lilly Touchet, Joseph Touchet and Amy Boudreaux; and 14 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Eunick Saunier Jr. and John C. Saunier; godchild, Lee A. Saunier; brothers-in-law, Kern Comeaux and Dwayne Opfer; and mother-in-law, Amy Viator.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Saunier Jr., Wayne Saunier, Brent Saunier, Andrew Duval, Bailey Saunier and Les Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers include Kenric Fremin and Charles Campbell.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.