Patrick Olivier, a devoted husband, father, brother and friend to many, passed away peacefully at his residence Saturday, March 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was 93.
Mr. Olivier was born June 18, 1927, on the family property in St. Martinville to the late Antoine Olivier and the late Maria Castille Olivier and was one of three children. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy serving on an aircraft carrier as a store keeper during World War II and the Korean War. When he returned from service, he went to work for Castille’s as a repairman. Throughout his life, he has worked with various companies including Teche Tractor, J.B. Talley, Martin Mills and last as the registrar of St. Martin Parish where he retired.
Many will fondly remember Mr. Patrick for his beautiful vegetable gardens and raising sheep and goats on the family property. Organizations that Mr. Olivier was a member of include the Knights of Columbus, Woodmen of the World and the American Legion.
He leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 68 years, Sadie Judice Olivier; his son Rene C. Olivier and wife, Lori Russo Olivier; and his sister Odel O. Degeyter.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ralph S. Olivier; sister-in-law Mary Rose Judice Olivier; and brother-in-law George Degeyter.
Mr. Olivier was laid to rest privately at St. Michaels Mausoleum with military honors rendered by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date and will be announced on his memorial page.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and especially to Sue Page, his caregiver for the care and compassion shown during this time.
Family and friends are encouraged to share the memories and condolences with the family by visiting Mr. Patrick’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of St. Martinville was in charge of the arrangements.