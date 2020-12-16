Patrick Joseph Hebert Jr., affectionately known by his family as “JoPat,” earned his heavenly reward of eternal peace on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was 60.
Patrick was born January 31, 1960, in New Iberia to Patrick J. Hebert Sr. and the late Vivian Smith Hebert. He was a 1978 graduate of New Iberia Senior High and enjoyed a longtime career as a designer with Ideal Steel. He truly loved his work and his coworkers whom he looked upon as family.
Outside of that, JoPat lived a simple yet fulfilling life. Most of his spare time was spent working with wood and doing carpentry. He also collected model cars and loved listening to his favorite bands and songs. Another time that brought joy to him was watching his great niece and nephews play soccer and baseball. Patrick had a kind heart and love for his family that will forever be cherished. Rest well JoPat, for you are at peace now.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Patrick Joseph Anderson and Victor Lee Anderson; his four grandchildren, Alexa, Jake, Ella and Lawson Anderson; his father Patrick J. Hebert Sr. (England); his sister and care giver Toni Hebert Rodrigue (Kevin); nephews Jason Rodrigue (Ashley) and Michael Rodrigue; and his great-niece and nephews Vivian, Ashton and Colton Rodrigue.
He is reunited with his mother, Vivian Smith Hebert, who preceded him in death.
In keeping with Patrick’s wishes, private services will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest with his mother at Holy Family Mausoleum.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Grace Home Health and Palliative Care and Grace Hospice, Dr. Adhikari and Felicia Case PA with Lourdes Physician Group and the staff of Lourdes Hospital for the compassion and love shown to JoPat while in their care. You are all greatly appreciated.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share the memories and condolences of Patrick by visiting his memorial page www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.