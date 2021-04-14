Patrick Domingues

Funeral services will be held of Patrick “Pat” Domingues, 82, on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Brian Harrington officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home by the Men’s Rosary Group at 11 a.m.
A native of New Iberia, Mr. Domingues was known as “Dad,” “Pa” and “Pa-Pat” to his family. The public called him “The Chip Man” and the “Subpoena Man!” In his younger days he delivered The Daily Iberian on his bike. He also worked at the Nila Theater. In the fifties, he also worked in several grocery stores stocking groceries. He later worked for the New Iberia Police Department as a lieutenant and was head of the traffic division. When he retired from the New Iberia Police Department, he followed his dad’s footsteps taking over his dad’s business after his dad passed away. He was the owner of Noah’s Potato Chips, delivering in seven different parishes. He also worked as a salesman of Cannizaro Food Co. from New Orleans and was awarded Salesman of the Year his first year working for them. He was also employed by the Iberia Parish Sheriff Department, under four different sheriffs, for Sheriff G. Jerry Wattingny, Errol “Romo” Romero, Sidney Hebert and retiring with Sheriff Louis Ackal. He returned to his roots working part time with Albertson’s in Broussard, stocking groceries on weekends.
He graduated from NISH and attended every class reunion held until his death. He was a member of the Iberia Bowling Association and bowled for 46 years. He also played softball with the New Iberia Police Department Team for many years, his position was pitcher. He loved sports, whatever was on TV, baseball, football, pool, car racing, horse racing, especially the Saints, LSU football and baseball. He loved camping with family and friends. Most important spending quality time with his large family.
Mr. Domingues chose his list of survivors prior to his death. Pat is survived by the many children involved in his life Duwona Clanton, Tonette Lopez (Rickey), Tony Domingues (Connie), Sheri Beisser (Chris), Billy Landry, Missy Crochet (Ping), Brenda Landry (Keith) and Tarrance Landry (Nicole); special daughters Jackie Viator and Jenny Carrier (Mark); sisters-in-law Elmae Picard and Enella Broussard; his 25 grandchildren, including the last granddaughter whom he called his “Lilly Baby;” his 32 great-grandchildren, including great-granddaughter Kelsi whom he called “My Little Girl;” great-grandsons C.J. whom he called “My Big Man,” Dawson whom he called “My Little Man” and Beckett whom he called “My Running Man.” He was also survived by two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Louise Picard Domingues; parents, Luley Joseph Domingues and Enide Delahoussaye Domingues; his first wife, Cora Romero Domingues and their infant daughter; his brothers Thomas Wayne Domingues and Glenn Michael “Mickey” Domingues; brothers-in-law and good friends Rennis Picard and wife, Jerry Hernandez Picard, Oswald Louviere and his wife, Earline, Eldridge “T-Bruce” Broussard, Purvis Picard and Edwin “Eddie” Gary and his wife, Evelyn; the little boy next door who died when he was only four years old “Little Rickey;” and good friends Joe and Sally Viator.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tarrance Landry, Billy Landry, Keith Landry, Shawn Domingues, D. J. Romero and Corey Richard.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughter Jessica Crochet Romero and grandson Drake Richard.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.