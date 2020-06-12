Patricia P. Jones

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Patricia Jones, 80, the former Patricia Polk, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Godfrey, Pastor officiating.
She will await the resurrection at Belle Congregational Cemetery in Belle Place.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Morbihan, she passed at 11:47 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Patricia was a member of Teche United Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Senior Choir and assisted the church in any way that she could. As a member of the Jubilee Singing Convention, she enjoyed singing praises to the Lord.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Detria Marie Jones of New Iberia; one son, Dwayne Eddie Jones (Susan) of Accokeek, Maryland; one niece she reared as her own daughter, Dekimberla Locke of Ingelwood, California; and Patricia was a mother to numerous others; seven grandchildren, Kellie Louviere, Jason Jones, Nathan Jones, Timothy Jones, Camille Jones, Emma Jones and Shardané Locke; six great-grandchildren, Kaydence Jeanlouis, Jayon Jones, Jasper Terrell Jones-Lee, Jasyn Jones and Yason Jones; three sisters, Martha Lynn Lewis, Charlene Vanderbilt (Claude) and Sonia Nora all of New Iberia; one brother, Sam “Joe” Lewis of Sausalita, California; a special aunt and uncle, Adeline Dyer and Chester Frank; a quartet of devoted friends, Betty Strickney, Brenda Delahoussaye, Peggy Boutte and Mary Batiste; a host of nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jonathan Jones; her parents, Yancy Polk and Viola Frank; and two sisters, Charlotte Washington and Isabella ‘Caldonia” Lewis.
Active Pallbearers are Johnny Louviere, Terrence Frank, Claude Vanderbilt, Tremont Roy, Jeffery Beal and Darrius Washington.
Honorary Pallbearers are Chester Frank, McKinley Frank, Sam “Joe” Lewis, Javon Lewis, Nolan Kerlegon, Edward Frank and Jason Jones.
Per CDC/local regulations, seating will be limited to only 50 percent capacity of the chapel, 6 - feet social distancing and each attendee must wear a mask.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.