A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Patricia Mire Grisaffe, 80, who passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, in New Iberia. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Msgr. Richard Greene will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until noon. A Rosary will be prayed at noon.
Due to Covid-19, the Grisaffe family request that family and friends wear face masks and practice social distancing while attending the visitation and funeral Mass.
A native and lifelong resident of Iberia Parish, Mrs. Grisaffe was born on November 27, 1940, to the late Mitchel and Gladys Myers Mire, and was also a resident of Cypremort Point. She was a coach for the Evangeline Little League and was the first female elected to the Iberia Parish Council. Mrs. Pat worked as a pit boss at Cypress Bayou Casino and then as a realtor for Van Eaton Romero. She served her in church in many ways and was also a Eucharistic Minister.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald “Soc” Grisaffe, of New Iberia; three sons, Danny Grisaffe of New Iberia, Chris Grisaffe of New Iberia and Steve (Alisa Comeaux) Grisaffe of New Iberia; daughter Terri Grisaffe of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Crystal (Jared) Williamson, Tracie (Michael) Girouard, Shelbie Grisaffe and Chelsea Crochet; several great-grandchildren; brother Lionel (Paulette) Mire of New Iberia; and a sister Janice Mire of Denham Springs.
