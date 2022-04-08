A funeral service will be conducted for Patricia Magee Picard at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Fr. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. She will be laid to rest at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. until service time.
Patricia was born on September 11, 1942, to the late William and Helena Bodin Magee in Morgan City and was one of five children. She passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her residence at the age of 79.
Patricia was a longtime resident of New Iberia. Throughout her many years in her community and church, she gave of herself and time as an LPN caring for her family members in the end stages of their life and as a parishioner and volunteer with Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church.
Some of Patricia’s favorite pastimes were dancing with her groom and love of her life, Willie, every chance she got. She also enjoyed relaxing while sewing, watching detective shows and funny dog videos or checking out Pinterest towards the end of her Earth side journey.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Willie John Picard; one daughter, Ranetta Picard Ashcraft and husband James N. Ashcraft; two grandchildren, Christine Young and James Peyton Ashcraft; two great-granddaughters, Violet Young and Scarlett Young; one sister, Darlene Lancon; and one brother, Douglas Magee.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter Christine Picard; and two sisters, Sylvia Delahoussaye and Frances Miller.