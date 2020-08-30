A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Patricia Lanza, 58, who passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
