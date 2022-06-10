A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Patricia Fontenette 65, the former Patricia Keyes, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. William Charles Sr. officiating. She will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
After 65 years of living, God saw fit to call Patricia to the side of immortality, where there was no more pain, heartache, trials and tribulations. She transitioned at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at The Carpenter House of Saint Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Patricia Keyes Fontenette was born on August 10, 1956. She was known as “Patunia” by her friends and family. At an early age, she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined Mount Olive Baptist Church #2 in New Iberia. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and spending time with her family. Patricia’s house was the place to be when you needed a great home cooked meal. She brought love and happiness to everyone she encountered and she will be greatly missed by all who adored her.
She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Ladine Keyes, Terry Patterson, both of New Iberia and Victoria Fontenette of Saint Martinville; three sons, Lawrence Patterson of New Iberia, Henry Patterson of Youngsville and Edward Patterson of Houston, Texas; three brothers, Rev. Leonard Keyes, James Keyes both of New Iberia and Joe Nathan Keyes of Lafayette; three sisters, Carolyn Keyes, Roxanna Keyes Joseph and Linda Keyes Charles (William) all of New Iberia; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Percy Fontenette; her parents Edward Keyes and Cecilia Morris Keyes; three brothers, Junius Keyes, Edward Keyes Jr. and George Keyes; one sister, Cheryl Ann Keys Alexander; and maternal grandparents Landis Morris and Roxanna Morris.
Active pallbearers are Lawrence Patterson, Tycavian Mitchell, Devin Patterson, William Charles Jr., Kendrick Sanders and Henry Patterson.
Honorary pallbearers are Joenathan Charles, Edward Patterson, Jimmy Williams, Troy Jones Jr., Israel Gilliam, James Johnson, James Keyes and Rev. Leonard Keyes.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.