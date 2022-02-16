A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Patricia DeCourt Crochet, at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday until 9:30 a.m.
Patricia Anne was born on November 11, 1938, in New Iberia to the late Joseph John DeCourt and Celina Borel Hernandez. She passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her residence at the age of 83.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Patricia was loved by all who knew her.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she volunteered as a catechism teacher for more many years. She was also a member of the Home Demonstration Club and the Pat Crochet Line Dancers.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Donald Joseph Crochet; four sons, Cory Crochet and companion Charlotte Dianne Maire, Jason Crochet and wife Nicole, Dwight Crochet and companion Penny Gary and Nathan Crochet and wife Jennifer; two daughters, Paige Crochet and Sophie Braswell and husband Kevin; fourteen grandchildren, Falen Simon, Chance Crochet, Karleigh Crochet Sigur, Cameron Crochet, Christopher Ardoin, Skyla Crochet Taylor, Kathryn Crochet White, Crystal Ardoin Bodden, Kirk Crochet, Reagan Crochet, Chloe Crochet, Samuel Crochet, Riley Braswell and Lucas Crochet; twelve great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one sister, June DeCourt Olivier.
Along with her parents she is reunited with her brother Harvey DeCourt.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chance Crochet, Kirk Crochet, Reagan Crochet, Samuel Crochet, Lucas Crochet and Ryan Sigur.