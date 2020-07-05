Patricia D. Lemieux

A visitation service was held for Mrs. Patricia Lemieux, 70, the former Patricia Dorsey at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Interment was private.
A resident of Youngsville and native of Donaldsonville, she passed at 7:46 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Tasha Clavo (Raymond Jr.) of New Orleans and Dedra Brown (Gregory) of Youngsville; one son, Stephen Lemieux Jr. of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one grandson, Raymond Clavo III of Baton Rouge; six sisters, Anna McKinney, Henrietta Dorsey, Ethel Jupiter, Frankie Ellis, Dorothy Wright (Whittington) and Irene Landry (Kevin Sr.) all of Donaldsonville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Peters and Augustine Lawson Dorsey; four sisters, Gloria Dickerson, Celestine Wilson, Mildred Dorsey and Janice Dorsey; and six brothers, John Dorsey, Edward Dorsey Sr., Henry Dorsey Jr., Paul Dorsey, Oneal Dorsey and James Dorsey.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
