Patricia C. Migues

A gathering of family and friends, celebrating the life of Patricia “Patti” C. Migues, 70, will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. in the Life Center of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 7809 Weeks Island Road Lydia, LA, until time of Holy Mass at 2 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Father Randy Courville will be the celebrant of the Mass.
Patti had a beautiful heart and never met a stranger. She was affectionately known to many as “Nanny Pat” or “Momma Pat.” She passed away peacefully with family and friends on August 24, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter Amber; siblings Preston Crochet, Gary Crochet, Fay Crochet Hebert and their spouses; many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and special friends Sherry Prince, Marie Labiche and Angel Fernandez. Patti also leaves her fur baby Winston Paul Migues, who was her constant companion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Migues; parents, Arthur Crochet and Thelma Bergeron Crochet; sister Dianne Keppel; and niece Staci Crochet Guidry.
Her daughter would like to thank all Patti’s family and friends for all the time and love they devoted to her throughout her life.
Her family would also like to thank Dr. Carl M. Ditch and his compassionate office staff for providing such great care and friendship to Patti for many years.
Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Patricia “Patti” Migues by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Patricia Migues and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory of Broussard, 330-8006.