LAFAYETTE — Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church for Patricia Butler, 57, who died July 26, 2020, at her residence. Services will be conducted by Fr. Anthony Anala.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
She worked at SMILE Community Action Agency for over 26 years as a Parish Secretary but held many more titles. Everyone knew her as “Ms. Pat.” Patricia helped so many people and was well respected by everyone. Her smile was contagious, it would light up the room. She will be greatly missed.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Edward Butler Jr.; two daughters, Chassity and Alona Breaux, and one son, Devin Ledet, all of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Christian James, Cherish Breaux, Caysen Breaux and Amarian Smothers; her father, Paul Breaux Jr.; two sisters, Brenda Breaux (Jack) and Gwendolyn Breaux (Charles), all of Lafayette; five nephews; two nieces and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Rubin Alex; sister Charolette Breaux Senegal; her paternal grandparents, Agnes and Paul Breaux Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Charlie and Evelia Rubin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, assisted by Fletcher Funeral Home of New Iberia.