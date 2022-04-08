Patricia Ann Walker Thodile

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Patricia Thodile, 69, the former Patricia Walker, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church, 626 W. Main Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Bishop Darren Sophus Sr., Pastor, officiating. Inurnment will be held on a later date.
Visitation hours will be observed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church on Friday, April 8, 2022.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Patricia Thodile accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age. She became a member of Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church in New Iberia. She participated in the church choir and she had a love for family and friends. She volunteered at Serenity Women’s Shelter and at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Food Pantry. She also was a member of the Pastors Aid Ministry. She loved sports and was a die hard Pittsburg Steelers fan.
She leaves to cherish her memory four stepchildren, Ebonia and Ruthie Thodile, Travor Davis and Analexis Lewis; two brothers, James Walker (Ann) and Herman Walker (Tina); one sister, Nora McCary; two sisters-in-law, Ivy Broussard (Joseph) and Deborah Thodile; four brothers-in-law, Wayne Thodile, Warren Thodile (Cassandra), Donald Thodile (Carolyn) and Ronald Thodile (Temika); two godchildren, Damien J. Doucette and Reginald Robertson; seventeen step-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Joseph Thodile; her parents Roy Evans and Norena Walker; mother-in-law and father-in-law Isaac Thodile Sr. and Lena Mae Thodile; and brother-in-law Isaac Harold Thodile.
Active pallbearers are Troy Nicholas, Joseph Broussard, Jeffery Fusilier, Elston Tauriac Sr. and Reginald Robertson.
Honorary pallbearers are James Walker, Herman Walker, Travor Davis, Marvin Bob, Ronald Thodile, Donald Thodile, Warren Thodile, Joseph Wayne Thodile and Damien Doucette.