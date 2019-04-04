Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Patricia Allain Rinehart, 67, who passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in New Iberia.
Entombment will be at a later date in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Barry Crochet will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday from 10 a.m. until Noon.
Ms. Pat was born on August 21, 1951, in New Iberia to the late Richard Allain Sr. and Anna Schwing Allain. A 1969 graduate of Mt. Carmel, she then attended and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Louisiana Tech University. Ms. Pat was active in her family’s business, Allain’s Jewelry and Trophy Shop, the 4H Club and served on the Board of Commissioners of the SugArena. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Loreauville and enjoyed sewing, horses, animals and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children Jere Cooper and wife Shelley of New Iberia, Patricia Cooper Williams of New Iberia and Thomas Rinehart of New Iberia; siblings James F. Allain and wife Peggy of New Iberia, Emma A. Hanks and husband Tim of New Iberia, Paul Allain and wife Becky of New Iberia, Peter A. Allain and Aline of Baton Rouge, Anna Louise Allain of New Iberia, Rita A. Breaux and husband Harvey of New Iberia; sisters-in-law Regina Viator of New Iberia and Vicki Allain of Niceville, Florida; brother-in-law Tom Farrell of Baton Rouge; and her grandchildren Jenna Potier, Joshua Cooper, Payton Cooper, Parker Williams and Luke Cooper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Beverly A. Farrell; and two brothers Lt. Col. Richard S. Allain Jr. and John C. Allain.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
