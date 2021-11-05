A home-going celebration for Pastor Carlos Jose Martin Sr., 44, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship, 626 West Main Street, New Iberia LA 70560, with Bishop Darren M. Sophus Sr., Pastor officiating. Pastor Carlos’s earthly vessel will be laid to rest in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday November 6, 2021.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from the temporal to the eternal at 10:49 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Oschner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Pastor Carlos accepted Christ as his Savior and was baptized by Bishop Sophus in 2003 and in 2008 in the Jordan River in Israel. He served faithfully as licensed Deacon in 2003, as a licensed Minister in 2005, as the CFO 2002-2018, as an ordained Minister in 2011 and as the presiding Youth Pastor alongside his wife Pastor Tammy. He was dedicated to the vision of Bishop Sophus and was a faithful servant.
Pastor Carlos loved cooking and was known for his famous delicious dishes, especially his cheesecakes for dessert. Cooking was a hobby for him and he loved his NFL football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Pastor Tammy Hill Martin; his mother, Linda Ann Martin; his only son, Carlos Hosea Martin Jr.; daughters Breion Hill (Jermaine Antoine), Teira Hill and Tamar Martin; grandchildren Alaya Skye, Boston and Kingston Antoine, all of New Iberia; siblings Demetrias Martin Bonnet (Paul Bonnet) and Sakarr G. Martin, both of New Iberia, and De’Andre Williams and D’Antre Williams, both of Portland, Oregon; godchildren Taia Knatt, Micah Paul Sophus, L’taven Thompson, L’lyiah Thompson and Lance Michael Vallot; aunts and uncles Julia Martin, Joseph Collins, Alfred Martin, Bernadette Knatt, Wesley Hypolite, Donald Hypolite, Clyde Thibodeaux and Pat Hypolite; great-aunts and great-uncles Cressie Daniels, Linda Green, Mary Francis Mallory, Dewitt Antione and Anthony Miles; his in-laws, Ruth Hill, Beulah Hill, Cheryl Hill, Lena (Anthony) Daniels, Althea Thomas, Dorothy Hill, Raymond (Hilda) Walker, Glenn Hill, David Hill and Becky Hill-Etienne; his special friends and spiritual parents Bishop Darren Sophus Sr. and First Lady Ernestine Sophus (their children and grandchildren); his Zion Hill Fellowship Church family and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thedore “Charlie” Hypolite; paternal grandparents Wesley and Gertrude Hypolite Thibodeaux; maternal grandparents Ernest Ledet and Ethel Martin Decuir; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilbert Hill Jr. and Mary Lean Walker Hill; and host of aunts and uncles.
Active pallbearers are Anthony Daniels, James Knatt, Walter Walker, Hassan Hypolite, Deon Hypolite and Clyde Thibodeaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Lance Vallot Sr., Johnny Sam, Jermaine Antoine, Harry Daniels, George Franklin Jr., D’antre Williams, Paul Bonnet, Dwayne Lee, Dr. Norm, L’taven Thompson, Micah Paul Sophus, Raymond Walker, Glenn Hill, David Hill and the men of Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.