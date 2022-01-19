Pascual Izaguirre, a native of Tampico, Tamaulipas, Mexico and a longtime resident of New Iberia, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the age of 85.
The family requests that a time of visitation be observed from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will start with the Rosary and a special tribute from the family at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume again at 8 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be observed at noon on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with burial following in the Morgan City Cemetery.
Pascual was a proud owner of the popular restaurant Tampicos. He dedicated his attention to ensuring that the restaurant was a thriving business and he adored spending time with the many men, women and children who would enter its doors. Pascual was always extremely grateful to all of Tampico’s customers for their support over the years.
Pascual is survived by his longtime companion of 28 years, Maria Reyes; his children Michael Izaguirre and his wife Kristie, Maria G. Izaguirre, Carlos Izaguirre and his wife Camille and Stephen Izaguirre and his wife Cheyenne; the mother of his children Mercedes Izaguirre; his mother, Maria Carmen Izaguirre; one brother, Jose Luis Arias; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Crouch, Stephanie Izaguirre, Angelica Izaguirre, Miccah Izaguirre, Madison Izaguirre, Kristian Izaguirre, Ramon Madrid, Alexis Izaguirre, Catherine Izaguirre, Caroline Izaguirre, Brandon Pascual Kang, Maria Isabel Blanco, Daniela Blanco, Malacci Izaguirre, Austin Izaguirre and Stetson Izaguirre; his great-grandchildren Kamryn Olivier, Kowen Olivier, Brianna Burbante, Aaden Wiggins, Colin Wiggins, Roman Izaguirre, Brendyn Izaguirre and Mila Madrid; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Epifania Martinez and his sister Angela Lopez.
Those honored to be pallbearers are Michael Izaguirre, Carlos Izaguirre, Stephen Izaguirre, Brandon Kang, Malacci Izaguirre and Kristian Izaguirre.
Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City, 985-384-8605, is in charge of the arrangements.
