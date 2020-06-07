COTEAU — Private services will be held for the immediate family of Pamela Dore Hebert, 46, who passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Lafayette.
A resident of Coteau, Pamela was born on October 7, 1973, in Erath to Donald and Stella Hebert Dore Sr. She loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Pamela also enjoyed gardening, cutting grass and talking on the phone with her sista Danielle and best friends Lydia and Nicole. She had a very special place in her heart for her dogs Bella, Gracie and Molly.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Anthony Hebert of Coteau; father, Donald J. Dore Sr. of Coteau; children Joshua Hebert, Hailey Hebert, Megan Hebert and Brittany Hebert, all of Coteau; brother Jesse J. Dore and wife Jennifer of Coteau; grandchildren Miley Hebert, Jaylen Breaux, Kolton Breaux, Aubrie Delahoussaye, Bentley Phillips, Tori Louviere and Colton Delahoussaye; and godchildren Eden Dore and Chris Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Hebert Dore; grandmother, Alice Dore; and brothers Donald J. Dore Jr., Keith Anthony Dore and Clint J. Dore.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.